May 18 Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of life insurer Aviva Plc, appointed Ed Casal chief executive of its global real estate operations, effective June 1.

Casal has been with the firm since 2008 and he is currently the managing director of global indirect real estate, Aviva Investors said on Monday.

He will also join the firm's committee.

Casal will succeed Ian Womack, who is retiring. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)