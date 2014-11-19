PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 1
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 19 Aviva Investors, British insurer Aviva Plc's asset management business, appointed Isla Mackenzie as global head of marketing and external communications.
Mackenzie has over 14 years of experience in the asset management industry and joins from Aberdeen Asset Management, where she was head of marketing, UK.
Aviva said Mackenzie will be based in London and will be responsible for growing brand awareness across the business, including the flagship Aviva Investors Multi-Strategy fund. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.