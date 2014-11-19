Nov 19 Aviva Investors, British insurer Aviva Plc's asset management business, appointed Isla Mackenzie as global head of marketing and external communications.

Mackenzie has over 14 years of experience in the asset management industry and joins from Aberdeen Asset Management, where she was head of marketing, UK.

Aviva said Mackenzie will be based in London and will be responsible for growing brand awareness across the business, including the flagship Aviva Investors Multi-Strategy fund. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)