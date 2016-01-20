Jan 20 Aviva Investors, the asset management arm of Aviva PLC, promoted Mark Connolly to the role of chief investment officer for liquid markets, including multi-assets, fixed income and equities.

Connolly, previously chief investment officer of the company's fixed income unit, replaces David Lis, who retires in March but will continue to work in a consultative capacity.

Aviva Investors also named Dan James global head of fixed income and Chris Murphy global head of equities.

James was previously global head of rates and multi-strategy fixed income, while Murphy was head of global income, equities.

