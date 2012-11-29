LONDON Nov 29 Aviva, Britain's No. 2
insurer, said it would shed about 120 jobs as it merges its
dedicated property claims service into its existing claims
centres.
The staff affected are based in Sheffield, northern England,
where Aviva's Asprea property claims management service is
headquartered, the insurer said in an e-mailed statement on
Thursday.
Aviva is cutting costs and selling underperforming
businesses as part of a turnaround strategy launched in July
after investors irked by the group's poor share price
performance forced out its chief executive, Andrew Moss.
Rival insurer Direct Line Group said earlier it
would axe 236 jobs in a cost-cutting drive.