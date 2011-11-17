Nov 17 Aviva ( AV.L ) PLC on Thursday sold $400 million of capital securities, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $200 million.

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AVIVA PLC AMT $400 MLN COUPON 8.25 PCT MATURITY 12/1/2041 TYPE CAP SECS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 3/1/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/22/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A