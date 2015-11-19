Nov 19 Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, said it named Ahmed Behdenna senior multi-asset strategist, covering European markets.

Behdenna joins from Societe Generale, where he was a senior strategist within the multi-asset research team.

The company also appointed Marc Semaan as multi-asset strategist. He joins from Friends Life Investments where he was a macro strategist. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)