* Q2 adj shr $1.15 vs est $1.04

* Q2 rev $6.69 bln vs est $6.74 bln

* Sees Q3 2012 adj shr $0.94 to $1.02 vs est $0.95

* Sees Q3 sales $5.95 bln - $6.55 bln vs est $6.33 bln

JAN 26 Electronics distributor Avnet Inc reported second-quarter revenue slightly below analyst estimates due to supply disruptions following the disaster in Thailand and forecast an in-line third quarter.

The company forecast adjusted earnings of 94 cents to $1.04 per share for the third quarter, on revenue of $5.95 billion to$6.55 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting adjusted earnings of 95 cents a share on revenue of $6.33 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the second quarter rose to $147 million, or 98 cents a share, from $141 million, or 91 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company which competes with Ingram Micro and Tech Data Corp, earned $1.15 per share. Analysts on average expected income of $1.04 per share.

Revenue dipped marginally to $6.69 billion and came in slightly lower than analyst estimates of $6.74 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $33.83 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.