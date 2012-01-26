* Q2 adj shr $1.15 vs est $1.04
* Q2 rev $6.69 bln vs est $6.74 bln
* Sees Q3 2012 adj shr $0.94 to $1.02 vs est $0.95
* Sees Q3 sales $5.95 bln - $6.55 bln vs est $6.33 bln
JAN 26 Electronics distributor Avnet Inc
reported second-quarter revenue slightly below analyst
estimates due to supply disruptions following the disaster in
Thailand and forecast an in-line third quarter.
The company forecast adjusted earnings of 94 cents to $1.04
per share for the third quarter, on revenue of $5.95 billion
to$6.55 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting adjusted earnings of 95
cents a share on revenue of $6.33 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income for the second quarter rose to $147 million, or
98 cents a share, from $141 million, or 91 cents a share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, the company which competes with Ingram
Micro and Tech Data Corp, earned $1.15 per
share. Analysts on average expected income of $1.04 per share.
Revenue dipped marginally to $6.69 billion and came in
slightly lower than analyst estimates of $6.74 billion.
Shares of the company closed at $33.83 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.