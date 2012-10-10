Oct 10 Electronic parts distributor Avnet Inc
estimated first-quarter revenue at the low end of its
prior forecast, indicating depressed technology spending
particularly in the Americas.
Avnet shares fell 11 percent to a year-low of $25.47 on the
New York Stock Exchange Wednesday morning. Rival Arrow
Electronics Inc shares were down 7 percent at $31.36.
The results of Avnet and Arrow are considered indicators for
technology spending as they distribute everything from personal
computers to microchips.
Avnet, which distributes electronic parts and computer
hardware of technology bellwethers IBM, Apple
and Hewlett-Packard, said it expects first-quarter sales
of $5.85 billion.
The company had forecast sales of $5.8 billion to $6.4
billion.
Sales of the company was hurt particularly in its technology
solutions business as customers held back on spending, Chief
Executive Rick Hamada said in statement.
Avnet also estimated adjusted first-quarter profit to be
between 52 cents and 58 cents per share, below its prior
forecast of 78 cents to 88 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 83 cents per
share on revenue of $6.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.