Oct 25 Electronic parts distributor Avnet Inc
<AVT.N > posted a larger-than-expected decline in quarterly
sales o n weak technology spending particularly in the Americas.
First-quarter net income fell to $100.3 million, or 70 cents
per share, from $139 million, or 90 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 59 cents per share.
Revenue fell 8.7 percent to $5.87 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of 58 cents per share on
revenue of $5.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, often considered an indicator of broader IT
spending as it distributes everything from personal computers to
microchips, earlier this month warned of depressed technology
spending. [ID: nL3E8LA54W]