BRIEF-JetBlue to launch self-boarding program using facial recognition
* JetBlue to launch self-boarding program using facial recognition
(Corrects paragraph 3 revenue to billions, not millions)
April 25 Electronic products distributor Avnet Inc reported a 42 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by higher expenses.
Net income fell to $86.2 million, or 62 cents per share, in the third quarter from $147.6 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 0.3 percent to $6.29 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* JetBlue to launch self-boarding program using facial recognition
May 31 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.