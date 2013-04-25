(Corrects paragraph 3 revenue to billions, not millions)

April 25 Electronic products distributor Avnet Inc reported a 42 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by higher expenses.

Net income fell to $86.2 million, or 62 cents per share, in the third quarter from $147.6 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 0.3 percent to $6.29 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)