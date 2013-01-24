Jan 24 Electronic products distributor Avnet Inc's quarterly profit fell 6.5 percent as technology spending remained muted in an uncertain global economy.

Net income fell to $137.5 million, or 99 cents per share, in the second quarter from $147 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.01 per share.

Revenue rose marginally to $6.7 billion.