LONDON Oct 31 Africa-focused Avocet Mining
said on Thursday it was set to buy back all its forward
sold production, a hedge which has caused problems for the
company since it cut a reserves estimate at its gold mine in
Burkina Faso earlier this year.
Avocet, which inherited the hedging agreement with Macquarie
from a takeover deal in 2009, said it had secured a $63
million loan from Ecobank Burkina Faso which would allow it to
pay off the hedge shortly.
Mining companies use hedges for financing or to shield them
from price fluctuations.
Buying out of the hedge will boost monthly cash flow by an
estimated $3 million per month if gold prices remain around
current levels, Avocet Chief Executive David Cather told
Reuters.
"This has been one of our key objectives this year," Cather
said. "This will give us greater operational flexibility and
working capital injection to do things at the mine which we need
to do."
The company owes $15 million to key shareholder, Elliott
Management, money which it borrowed to renegotiate the hedge
with Macquarie earlier this year. The money is due by the end of
2013 and Cather said negotiations about paying it back or
extending the agreement were ongoing.
Avocet stock remains at levels 77 percent lower than at the
end of last year, but it has recovered slightly and it closed on
Wednesday at 15.49 pence, compared to an all-time low of 6.50
hit in June. The shares were up 5 percent in early trade on
Thursday.
The company produced 30,987 ounces in the third quarter,
down from 31,245 ounces in the previous quarter. It reported a
$14.5 million loss compared to a $323,000 loss in the same
period last year.
Avocet expects to produce 125,000-130,000 ounces of gold in
2013.