April 3 West Africa-focused Avocet Mining Plc named Boudewijn Wentink as its new chief executive officer with immediate effect, as it seeks to refinance and restructure the company.

Its current CEO David Cather will remain on the board as technical director, Avocet said.

The miner also named Yolanda Bolleurs as chief financial officer with immediate effect to replace Jim Wynn, who will leave the company at the end of April to take up the same position at Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd.

"Boudewijn's primary strategic objective will be to achieve the refinancing and restructuring that is critical to the future of the company," Avocet said.

The company said production at Inata, one of Burkina Faso's largest gold mines, continues to be effected by the suspension of operations in October and November 2016.

Operations at the Inata Mine were halted in October after bailiffs seized 1,400 ounces of gold at Ouagadougou airport.