April 3 West Africa-focused Avocet Mining Plc
named Boudewijn Wentink as its new chief executive
officer with immediate effect, as it seeks to refinance and
restructure the company.
Its current CEO David Cather will remain on the board as
technical director, Avocet said.
The miner also named Yolanda Bolleurs as chief financial
officer with immediate effect to replace Jim Wynn, who will
leave the company at the end of April to take up the same
position at Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd.
"Boudewijn's primary strategic objective will be to achieve
the refinancing and restructuring that is critical to the future
of the company," Avocet said.
The company said production at Inata, one of Burkina Faso's
largest gold mines, continues to be effected by the suspension
of operations in October and November 2016.
Operations at the Inata Mine were halted in October after
bailiffs seized 1,400 ounces of gold at Ouagadougou airport.
