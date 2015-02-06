More than 50 miners trapped in explosion in Iran, some feared dead
May 3 More than 50 miners were trapped after a huge explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday, and some were feared to have died, state media reported.
Feb 6 Gold miner Avocet Mining PLC said 2014 gold production missed its expectations, hurt by a strike at its Inata mine in Burkina Faso, and said current year output would be similar to that of last year.
The company reported full-year production of 86,037 ounces for 2014, compared with its expectations of about 95,000 ounces.
The miner, which also has assets in Guinea, said it produced 19,503 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2014, compared with the 21,736 ounces it produced in the third quarter. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
OSLO, May 3 Sweden's Lundin Petroleum lifted its full year production guidance on Wednesday and said it still expected to find more oil in the Barents Sea despite a recent setback.