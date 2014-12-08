Dec 8 Gold miner Avocet Mining Plc said
on Monday it had halted operations at its Inata gold mine in
Burkina Faso due to an illegal strike.
The miner, which is struggling due to lower gold prices,
said the strike commenced on Dec. 4, following talks with
workforce representatives over labour cost reductions to keep
Inata operational.
Avocet said it was continuing discussions with a committee
representing the workforce and was been assisted by various
ministries and departments in the Burkina Faso government.
