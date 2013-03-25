* Agrees deal with Macquarie to buy back hedged gold ounces
* Hedge position to be eliminated by 2016
* Shares rise 21 pct
By Sarah Young and Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, March 25 Africa-focused Avocet Mining
, battling to stabilise its finances after cutting the
reserves estimate at its sole operating mine, has struck a deal
that will allow it to fund two key projects and reduce an
unfavourable forward sale deal.
Shares in the gold miner soared 21 percent to 22.9 pence on
Monday amid relief the company will not need to raise additional
equity to help pay to reduce the forward sale - or hedging -
arrangement with Macquarie Bank.
While striking deals on future sales can give companies a
secure revenue stream, they can also prevent them from taking
advantage of rising prices. The price of gold has surged around
500 percent since 2000, as investors sought a safe haven during
the global banking and euro zone crises.
Avocet's prospects deteriorated markedly last month when it
said it would cut the reserves estimate at its Inata mine in
Burkina Faso, restricting its potential to invest in growth
projects and putting it under pressure financially. That sent
its shares tumbling more than 50 percent.
"Whilst a reduction in the hedge book is likely to be taken
as a positive, financing is likely to remain strained," Nomura
analysts said in a research note.
Avocet said it had agreed to a deal with its top shareholder
and Macquarie that will see it buy back 29,020 of hedged gold
ounces for $20 million, representing 17 percent of the previous
total of 173,250 hedged ounces.
It will also accelerate delivery of the remaining hedged
gold ounces, reducing the hedge position to approximately
100,000 ounces by the end of 2013 and eliminating it by 2016.
Avocet's chief executive David Cather told Reuters it was
crucial the company had outlined its route to becoming an
un-hedged producer.
"Philosophically we would not wish to be a hedged-producer,"
Cather said, explaining the company had inherited the hedging
arrangement from a takeover deal in 2009.
"You've seen what's happening in Cyprus, and generally
elsewhere in the euro zone, we think there's enough uncertainty
that the gold price will hold up," he added.
Gold prices are down 4 percent in the year to date,
primarily due to investor expectations the Federal Reserve will
curb its U.S. quantitative easing programme, and have fallen for
the last five months straight.
Avocet also agreed a loan facility with Elliott Management,
its single largest shareholder, of up to $15 million, to help
fund completion of a feasibility study at its Tri-K project in
Guinea and corporate activities.
"I think the market had jumped to what was proved to be an
incorrect conclusion that we were only going to use equity as a
way of refinancing the company," Cather said.
Nomura analysts said repayment of the Elliot loan by the end
of 2013 could put pressure on Avocet's balance sheet in the
fourth quarter.
Changes to the terms set by Macquarie for Inata's holding
company have also released cash that will be used to fund
exploration work at the Souma project in Burkina Faso.