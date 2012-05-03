* Q1 production falls 20 pct to 38,296 ounces

May 3 Gold miner Avocet Mining said its quarterly pretax profit rose on higher gold prices, but lower production resulted in high cash cost per ounce produced.

Avocet, which entered the FTSE 250 Index in March, maintained its production forecast of 160,000 ounces for the year at a cash cost of $800-$850 per ounce.

The West Africa-focused company said first-quarter production fell 20 percent to 38,296 ounces, largely in line with its expectations of 40,000 ounces.

"The plant recovered 40,252 ounces, but approximately 2,000 additional ounces remained in the gold circuit at the quarter end and were poured in the second quarter 2012," the company said in a statement.

Profit before tax and exceptionals from continuing operations rose to $20.8 million from $12.6 million a year ago.

Average realized gold price rose to $1,543/oz from $1,172/oz.

Avocet said it expected to commission its flagship Inata Gold Mine in Burkina Faso later this year and start production in late 2013.

Avocet shares, which have lost 16 percent of their value since the start of the year, closed at 169.5 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.