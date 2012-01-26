* Q4 production of 46,102 ounces, up 39 pct on Q3
LONDON Jan 26 Gold miner Avocet Mining
said full-year production beat its guidance after output
from its flagship Inata project in Burkina Faso recovered
strongly in the last three months of 2011, boosting its shares.
Full year production came in at 166,744 ounces compared with
the firm's target of between 160,000-165,000 ounces, Avocet
said on Thursday, adding that it expected to produce
160,000 ounces of gold in 2012.
It posted gold production of 46,102 ounces in the fourth
quarter, a 39 percent rise on the 33,256 ounces it reported in
the previous three months.
The company said the cost of extracting gold grew in the
fourth quarter as there was a higher ratio of waste material to
gold per ounce mined and as maintenance costs rose in the
period.
Shares in the company, which in November was served with a
$1.95 billion lawsuit by a former partner in an Indonesian
court, climbed 6.3 percent to 225 pence at 0807 GMT, valuing the
company at about 449 million pounds ($699.8
million).