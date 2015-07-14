July 14 Bohai Leasing Co Ltd has
agreed to acquire a 20 percent stake in Avolon Holdings Ltd
for $429 million, a deal that allows the Chinese firm
to rapidly expand its exposure to the global aircraft leasing
sector.
Bohai's cash tender of $26 per Avolon share represents a
14.5 percent premium to its volume-weighted average price last
week and a 30 percent premium to its IPO price of $20 per share
in December, the two firms said in a statement.
The cash tender offer, open to all Avolon shareholders, is
expected to be launched at the end of the month after the deal
gains the approval of Bohai's shareholders, it added.
The directors of both companies support the deal, the
companies said.
Bohai, is part of HNA Group, China's fourth-largest aviation
group. Avolon has its headquarters in Ireland.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing
by Edwina Gibbs)