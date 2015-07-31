DUBLIN, July 31 Irish aircraft leasing firm
Avolon said on Friday it was considering an unsolicited
takeover bid of $31 per share from China's Bohai Leasing Co Ltd
, which would value the firm at over $2.5 billion.
Avolon, whose shares were priced at $20 per share in an
initial public offering in December, said the bid was in
response to an offer from an independent third party to acquire
the firm for $30 per share.
Bohai, which earlier this month agreed to buy 20 percent of
U.S.-listed Avolon for $429 million, was informed of the
unsolicited offer and made its own $31 per share offer in
response, Avolon said.
"Avolon's Board of Directors has not accepted or rejected
either offer and continues to carefully evaluate these ... and
has authorised its financial advisors to continue negotiations
with both," Avolon said in a statement.
Chinese lessors, mostly backed by state-owned banks, have
been expanding in recent years as large carriers such as Hainan
Airlines Co Ltd, Air China Ltd, China
Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd and China Southern Airlines
Co Ltd opened more routes at home and overseas.
