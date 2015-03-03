(Adds share price, Russia comment; refiled to modify headline)
DUBLIN, March 3 Irish aircraft lessor Avolon
does not expect lower oil prices to have any impact on
aircraft demand, its chief executive said on Tuesday, adding
that most airlines were basing their long-term planning on $100
per barrel of oil.
A fall in oil prices from over $100 a barrel in June
2014 to around $60 today have reduced the potential savings from
operating more fuel-efficient new-generation aircraft but
Domhnal Slattery said airlines he was talking to were not
expecting fuel prices to remain low.
"The majority of airlines globally are still using $100 (a
barrel) as their planning horizon number way out into the next
decade," Chief Executive Domhnal Slattery said following the
release of Avolon's first annual financial results since its
initial public share offer in December.
"It is certainly not changing the behaviour of airlines at
this point," although profitability is likely to increase, he
said.
Avolon earlier reported a 43 percent rise last year in
adjusted net income to $179 million euros on revenue up 35
percent. Analysts from Cowen & Co and Citi bank said the results
were better than expected.
Avolon's New York-listed shares were up 2 percent at $20.23
at 1530 GMT, up from a low of $18 in December.
Avolon said it expects to deliver $1.6 billion worth of
aircraft in 2015 and make an adjusted return on equity of
between 14.7 and 15 percent.
Chief Financial Officer Andy Cronin said Avolon's hedging
strategy meant that interest rate fluctuations were unlikely to
have an impact.
He said 71 percent of the business was fixed debt, 19
percent on floating rate leases and a further 11 percent with
interest rate caps.
Asked about the risk from economic turmoil in Russia,
Slattery said that market represented only 5 percent of the
company's business, that it only works with Aeroflot
and that all payments were up to date.
