Dec 1 Avolon Holdings Ltd IPO-AVOL.N:
* Launch of its initial public offering of 13,636,363 common
shares
* Initial public offering price is currently expected to be
between $21 and $23 per share, which would result in a total
offering size of between $286 million and $314 million
* Selling shareholders have granted underwriters an option
to purchase up to 2,045,455 additional common shares to cover
over-allotments, if any
* Avolon will not receive any of proceeds from offering.
* JPMorgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. Llc,
Citigroup Global Markets Inc, UBS Securities LLC and Wells Fargo
Securities, LLC are acting joint book-running managers
* Approved to list its common shares on New York Stock
Exchange under symbol "AVOL"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)