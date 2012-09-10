Sept 10 Avon Products Inc said on Monday
it has appointed a former in-house lawyer at Novartis Corp
with experience in government investigations to be its
new general counsel.
Jeff Benjamin, who held various general counseling positions
at Novartis from 1996 until he retired in 2011, will start at
Avon on Wednesday and also join its executive committee.
He will report to Avon Chief Executive Sheri McCoy, who
joined the cosmetics company in April from Johnson & Johnson
.
Avon is being probed by U.S. regulators on whether the
company broke U.S. anti-bribery laws overseas in the last
decade. McCoy said last month that Avon is in talks to settle
the probe.
Benjamin replaces Kim Rucker who left in July to become
general counsel at Kraft Foods Inc.