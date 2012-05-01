UK police say stabbing at London's Russell Square not terror-related
LONDON, June 9 London police said on Friday they were responding to a stabbing at Russell Square, but it was being treated as a disturbance and not related to terrorism.
May 1 Avon Products Inc's reported a narrower first-quarter net profit as the cosmetics company again sold fewer items and the number of active sales representatives fell 2 percent.
The cosmetics direct-seller reported a net profit of $26.5 million on revenue of $2.58 billion in the quarter that ended March 31, compared with net income of $143.6 million on revenue of $2.63 billion a year earlier.
TORONTO, June 9 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co said on Friday it was streamlining operations across its various department store chains to better compete in what it called a "brutal" market.