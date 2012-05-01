* Q1 adj EPS 10 cts vs Street view 28 cts
* Active reps down 2 pct
* New CEO says priority is to stabilize business
* No timeline given for business review
* Shares fall 8 percent
By Phil Wahba
May 1 Avon Products Inc on Tuesday
reported a disappointing quarterly profit as the company dealt
with higher costs and declining sales, potentially giving new
ammunition to smaller rival Coty's bid to take over the world's
largest direct seller of cosmetics.
Avon sold 1 percent fewer items, and its army of sales
representatives shrank 2 percent. Excluding the impact of
currency, sales edged up 1 percent, helped by modest price
increases.
The company's shares fell 8 percent, or $1.72, to $19.88 in
midday trading, their lowest level since just before smaller
rival Coty went public with its takeover offer on April 2.
Avon, which has begun laying off corporate employees and
will let go more this quarter, said its gross margin fell 3.1
points to 60.8 percent of sales, hurt by labor costs in such
markets as Brazil, Argentina and Venezuela, and the costs to
make and promote its cosmetics in Russia.
"Margins were pretty much a disaster but it goes to show how
much they have to spend back to grow just 1 percent," said Ali
Dibadj, an analyst with Alliance Bernstein.
The company last month rebuffed an unsolicited $10 billion,
or $23.25 a share, takeover bid from Coty, saying a new CEO
would do more to increase the company's value than being bought
out.
That new CEO, Sheri McCoy, who was a top executive at
Johnson & Johnson and replaced 12-year veteran Andrea Jung last
week, acknowledged how much work was ahead of her.
"Avon also faces significant challenges. It has lost market
share and missed expectations. It has had problems executing. It
has faced operational and strategic issues," McCoy said on a
call with Wall Street analysts, in her first public statements
since taking the helm.
"Stabilizing the business is my first and most urgent
objective," McCoy said.
Avon has been bedeviled by heavy competition from drugstores
and low-cost, trendy brands in the United States, aggressive
pricing by rivals in Eastern Europe and inadequate ordering
systems that have frustrated representatives in Brazil.
AMMO FOR COTY?
Avon's weak results could bolster Coty's argument that Avon
has been mismanaged and needs to be taken private for the
business to turn around.
Coty has said it could consider raising its bid but would
need to get access to Avon's books and conduct due diligence to
get a better handle on the extent of Avon's problems and the
potential fallout of an ongoing U.S. probe it is facing into
whether it committed bribery overseas last decade.
Its own internal probe has cost it tens of millions of
dollars.
"It probably gives Coty more fodder if they wanted to make a
more aggressive push for Avon," Dibadj said.
Ross told analysts that Avon's problems were "fixable."
Avon last year shelved a top-to-bottom business review,
preferring to wait until a new CEO was in place.
The company's finance chief Kimberly Ross said Avon would
discuss its growth strategy "at the appropriate time."
Avon reported a net profit of $26.5 million, or 6 cents per
share, on revenue of $2.58 billion in the quarter that ended
March 31, compared with net income of $143.6 million, or 33
cents, on revenue of $2.63 billion a year earlier.
Excluding certain items, Avon had a 10 cent profit, well
below the 28 cents Wall Street was expecting, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
There were nonetheless signs of improvement. Sales in
Brazil, its top market, rose 2 percent excluding the impact of
currency exchange despite aggressive competition, helped by an
increase in the number of reps.
But Ross said on the call that she expected pressure from
competitors to continue in Brazil and that Avon needs to offer
more "Brazilian-centric products" and ad campaigns.
Sales in Russia, another top market, rose 1 percent as Avon
won new representatives.
But in North America, sales continued their years-long
slide, falling 4 percent, hurt by a 10 percent loss of reps.
McCoy said one of her priorities will be to keep reps
"motivated and well compensated."
Avon will face shareholders on Thursday at its annual
meeting in New York.
(Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)