BRIEF-Invacare prices offering of $105 mln of convertible senior notes
* Invacare Corporation prices offering of $105 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes
May 10 Beauty products company Coty Inc has raised its bid for Avon Products Inc to $24.75 per share, up $1.50, but said it would withdraw its offer if Avon did not enter into discussions by May 14, according to a letter Avon made public on Thursday.
In April, Coty offered to buy Avon for $23.25 per share, or $10 billion.
Avon said it would consider Coty's latest bid "in due course."
* Intelsat - Dalkom Somalia signed agreement for satellite services to expand its broadband enterprise, DTH services in East, Central Africa; Middle East