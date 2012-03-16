By Phil Wahba
| NEW YORK, March 16
NEW YORK, March 16 Avon Products Inc's
next chief executive officer will face a litany of
challenges. One of the biggest will be to re-energize the iconic
"Avon Ladies," the company's diminished and often demoralized
army of U.S. sales representatives.
The world's largest direct-selling cosmetics company, famous
for the "Ding Dong, Avon Calling" advertisements in the 1950s
and 1960s, is more in need of a complete makeover than just a
touch-up, according to more than a dozen sales "reps."
In interviews, they called for improved commissions, a break
on what they pay for brochures, less pressure on them to recruit
new reps, and more exciting products to compete with popular
brands like LVMH's Sephora.
Avon is searching for a new CEO to replace Andrea Jung, 53,
who is stepping down after years of U.S. sales declines and,
more recently, poor performances in key markets such as Brazil
and Russia. The company also faces a federal probe into whether
it broke U.S. anti-bribery laws overseas.
The yet-to-be-named CEO will have the large task of
overseeing a major review of Avon's business planned for this
year. He or she will have to start by winning back the
confidence of sales reps like Joan Dikowitz, a 63-year-old
school bus driver from Tilson, New York.
Dikowitz, who sells Avon products for extra cash, says she
makes about $300 a month in commissions, barely half of what she
used to earn a few years ago.
"It's not as lucrative. Absolutely," Dikowitz said. She sees
little potential in the business and no longer bothers to hunt
for new customers.
The number of active Avon reps in North America fell 8
percent in 2011, leaving an estimated 420,000 in the United
States.
Many say Avon's direct sales model is outdated, as more
Americans these days buy their makeup and perfumes at drugstores
and specialty retailers. The company's North American sales fell
nearly 20 percent to $2.11 billion last year from 2007.
The decline pushed the North American unit to an operating
loss in 2011.
Shares of Avon, which is cutting jobs, have plunged nearly
50 percent over the last year and a half. The company is worth
only about $8 billion today, down from an all-time peak of $21.8
billion in June 2004.
The company has said Jung will stay on as executive
chairman, at a salary of $1 million per year, because she
motivates sales reps.
Born in Toronto and educated at Princeton University, she
became CEO in 1999. She is fond of designer suits and pearls,
and hobnobs with celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon and
Patrick Dempsey.
Pat Eressy, who has been selling Avon's lipsticks, mascara
and fragrances for 47 years, said Jung had been too focused on
her own profile, to the detriment of the company.
"That's a turn-off," said Eressy, 75, who lives in
Worcester, Massachusetts. She remembers how former Avon CEO
James Preston years ago visited each table on a company cruise
and made the reps feel that they, not the executives, were the
key to the company's success.
In contrast, Jung gave Eressy the impression that she
thought reps were lucky to be working for Avon. "They need to
show more appreciation, like they used to," Eressy said.
COMPETITORS DO BETTER
New York-based Avon began in 1886 when door-to-door
bookseller David McConnell found that the perfumes he mixed
himself were popular with his customers. His company soon began
providing women with one of the few ways they could make extra
money or run their own businesses.
But in recent years, direct sales of cosmetics have been
dropping in the United States.
Beauty products and jewelry sales accounted for 19.4 percent
of all U.S. direct sales in 2010, down from 33.6 percent in
2005, according to the Direct Selling Association.
By contrast, direct sales of other products, such as
clothing, dietary supplements and cookware, are all growing,
helping companies like Amway and Tupperware Brands Corp.
But forays beyond beauty products floundered at Avon. North
American sales of its home and fashion lines fell 7 percent in
2011; the Silpada jewelry brand that it bought in 2010 has been
a disappointment.
The company gets 73 percent of its sales from beauty
products, but has even lagged behind rivals there. Last year,
global sales at Mary Kay rose 15 percent, compared with Avon's 4
percent gain, to $11.3 billion. At Amway, Artistry cosmetic
sales rose 40 percent over the last two years in North America.
Jung has had her successes, including rapid overseas growth
early in her tenure. But she also oversaw two ineffective
corporate revamps, and sales in emerging markets like Brazil and
Russia are now slipping.
In 2011, the number of reps fell 1 percent to about 6.4
million worldwide.
Many experts have faulted Avon's board, saying that keeping
Jung on in any role is an impediment to lining up a successor.
"Once you made the decision she was to leave, she needed to
leave," said Charles Elson, director of the John L. Weinberg
Center of Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware.
Jung "has made the commitment to maintain and continue to
strengthen the company's key relationships," a spokeswoman said.
"This is critical during a management transition." Avon declined
to comment further for this story.
A BIGGER CUT, PLEASE
Critics blame Avon for many of its problems. The company has
confused customers by darting between the higher end and
affordable, pulling back on advertising, and failing to generate
excitement with new products, some analysts and reps said.
Some sales reps also complained about Avon's commission
structure, saying friends working for rivals do better.
Mary Kay's website, for example, promises prospective reps
that they will earn 50 percent of whatever they sell. Avon reps,
who include a small percentage of men, have to sell at least $50
worth of products per order to earn any commission, and $1,550
before earning 50 percent.
For an Avon rep, a key to success is recruiting other reps:
Bonuses are based on the number of recruits and their sales.
Some reps feel penalized if they don't have a knack for
recruiting, although there is no obligation to do it.
"I was part of Avon's 99 percent -- where you're doing all
the work -- and there's that 1 percent getting the luxury cars
and bonuses and fancy vacations," said Birdie Jaworski, who
wrote a book called "Don't Shoot! I'm Just the Avon Lady!" about
her experiences as a rep in Southern California from 2003 to
2008.
After costs like buying brochures and samples, Jaworski, who
now lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was barely making minimum
wage.
Eressy said too many nonbeauty products, such as Disney
watches, have a capped commission of 20 percent.
In its latest annual report, Avon said competition for good
sales reps "can be intense."
To address the problem, the company cut its advertising
spending by 22 percent last year to spend more on developing
e-commerce tools, such as e-brochures and software, to help reps
run their businesses more efficiently.
Avon also may give reps in some markets better discounts and
is re-examining what it charges for items like brochures.
For all of Avon's problems, reps still say they have a deep
attachment to the company and what it has meant to women.
Jung also has her fans. One of the few women CEOs among the
Fortune 500 group of companies, she sits on the boards of Apple
Inc and General Electric Co.
Letha Bissonnet, 66, of Pasadena, Texas, said she
wholeheartedly supported Jung and the company. "I've been doing
Avon for 25 years," said Bissonnet, who oversees 500 reps. "I am
my own CEO." She says she makes "a big six-figure income."
But analysts say few Avon Ladies make that kind of money.
The company contends with fierce competition from drugstores
such as CVS, whose makeup sales nearly doubled in the
last four years. And customers are going increasingly to
specialty chains such as Sephora, Sally Beauty and Ulta
Salon, Cosmetics and Fragrance.
Sanford C. Bernstein & Co analyst Ali Dibadj questioned the
long-term viability of the U.S. market for Avon.
"Direct selling becomes more antiquated the more retail
infrastructure there is," he said, "especially when a brand
isn't coveted."