March 16 Avon Products Inc is
facing a slide in U.S. sales and an exodus of active sales
representatives. Here are some key dates in the
cosmetics company's history.
1886 - California Perfume Co is founded by David H.
McConnell. P.F.E. Albee, a 50-year-old woman, becomes the
company's first rep. It has 10,000 by 1902.
1914 - The company's first operations abroad start in
Montreal.
1928 - The company starts using the name "Avon" for certain
products. Eleven years later, it is renamed Avon Products Inc.
1946 - Avon goes public by issuing over-the-counter stock.
In 1964, it lists on the New York Stock Exchange.
1954 - Avon launches its classic "Ding Dong, Avon Calling"
campaign that will run until 1967.
1978 - The number of reps hits 1 million.
1979 - Avon goes on a shopping spree that includes upscale
jeweler Tiffany & Co. Avon will sell those off in 1984.
1990 - Avon enters China, then adopts a retail model there
in 1998 after China bans direct selling.
1999 - Andrea Jung becomes Avon's first female CEO.
2006 - Avon wins a direct selling license in China.
2007 - U.S. sales hit $2.62 billion, only to start shrinking
in the following years.
2008 - Avon starts an internal probe into whether staff
broke U.S. anti-bribery laws in regard to its business in China.
The probe has since been extended to other countries.
Sales hit the $10 billion milestone.
2011 - In October, Avon discloses that the U.S. government
is conducting a probe into whether it broke anti-bribery laws
and disclosure laws. In December, the company says Jung will
step down as CEO but stay on as executive chairman, citing her
role in "motivating" the troops.
2012 - In February, Avon reports the number of North
American "reps" fell 8 percent in 2011 and says it is planning
job cuts.
