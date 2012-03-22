* Avon facing bribery probe related to China license
* Suit alleges ex-audit chief threatened to give authorities
report
* Suit says Avon gave him more severance to keep him quiet
* Avon declines to comment on allegations
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, March 21 An amended lawsuit filed by
shareholders of Avon Products alleges a former head of internal
audit threatened to provide securities regulators with evidence
of bribery at the cosmetics seller, but then extracted a larger
severance package in 2006 in exchange for his silence.
The former global internal audit director, Fabian LaPresa,
threatened to turn over to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission a draft internal report prepared by an Avon
auditor that allegedly showed executives paid bribes to Chinese
government officials as the company sought permission to sell
products door-to-door, the lawsuit said.
An Avon spokeswoman declined to comment on pending
litigation. LaPresa could not be reached for comment.
The lawsuit said the extra benefits allegedly
provided to LaPresa for his silence could only have been
approved by the company's former finance chief Charles Cramb,
suggesting Cramb too knew of the internal report as early as
2006.
Cramb did not respond to a request for comment submitted
through Avon.
Avon had planned to terminate LaPresa for misusing his
expense account, and provide him the standard severance of three
months of salary and benefits, the lawsuit said.
But after LaPresa told his supervisor he would disclose
information from the draft audit report if Avon didn't provide
him with extra benefits, he was then able to negotiate his
severance to one year of salary and health insurance, the suit
said.
The alleged circumstances surrounding LaPresa's departure
were disclosed in the amended lawsuit filed on Friday by two
German investment funds, LBBW Asset Management
Investmentgesellschaft mbH and SGSS Deutschland
Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH, on behalf of other Avon
shareholders.
The shareholders are seeking compensation for losses
suffered from Avon's share price decline from highs above $40 a
share in 2008. The stock is currently trading at $18.70.
Gregg Levin, a partner with Motley Rice, which represents
the shareholders, declined to provide more details about the
alleged threat from LaPresa and the terms of his departure from
Avon.
Even before LaPresa'a alleged role came to light, the 2005
internal report had caught the attention of federal prosecutors,
Reuters reported last month.
Prosecutors are investigating whether there was an
effort at Avon headquarters to take any action based on the
report, which flagged concerns about the cosmetics seller's
compliance with U.S. anti-bribery laws, or if company executives
ignored or tried to bury it, two people familiar with the matter
said.
Avon in 2006 won the first-ever license given by China to a
Western company to sell products door-to-door. At the time it
was seen as a major coup by its Chief Executive Andrea Jung.
But in 2008 the company disclosed it had opened an internal
inquiry into whether its China business had violated the Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which bars U.S. firms and others
from
paying bribes to officials of foreign governments.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is also probing
Avon's China activities for potential violations of the FCPA,
which requires companies to keep accurate books and records.
Jung has agreed to step down once Avon finds a new
CEO, but she will stay on as executive chairman.
Motley Rice, the South Carolina law firm that filed the
amended complaint, made its name suing asbestos and tobacco
companies and is one of the largest plaintiff litigators in the
United States.
In the amended lawsuit, which updates an original lawsuit
filed last year, the plaintiffs say their investigator
interviewed Chinese government officials who "confirmed" details
of the payments.
The lawsuit said the four officials were all from
different Chinese agencies. It said two of the officials were
beneficiaries of "unlawful payments."
The officials, according to the lawsuit, alleged that Avon
executives paid third-parties "substantial sums" to schedule
meetings between Jung and high-level Chinese government
ministers; they "repeatedly" treated Chinese licensing officials
to dinner and karaoke; and they paid Chinese government
officials to attend Avon press conferences.
The officials interviewed also said the payments were made
specifically in support of Avon's application for a direct sales
license.
The investigator did not provide the names or titles of the
officials to the lawyers for fear of prosecution, but the
investigator agreed to sign a sworn affidavit attesting to their
identity.
A Chinese embassy spokesman in Washington could not
immediately be reached for comment.
According to his LinkedIn profile, LaPresa worked at Avon
between 2004 and 2006, and previously worked in audit
departments at PepsiCo Inc, Altria Corporate Services Inc, and
Diesel S.p.A. After Avon he worked as chief audit officer at
Chiquita Brands International. A Chiquita representative said
LaPresa left the company several years ago. It is unclear where
he now works and resides.