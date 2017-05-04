(Adds details, shares)
By Michael Flaherty and Gayathree Ganesan
May 4 Activist investor Barington Capital
renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc
, calling on the company to search for a new chief
executive.
Barington said on Thursday that Avon's shares have suffered
under Chief Executive Sheri McCoy and that the company needs
"the right leadership in place" to recover its position as a
leading beauty brand.
The company's shares have lost nearly 80 percent of their
value since McCoy took charge as CEO in 2012.
In March last year, Avon agreed to give Barington Capital
the right to approve the appointment of an independent director,
in a bid to avoid a proxy fight with the activist fund.
As part of the deal, the Barington nominee was to be jointly
selected by Avon and its top investor Cerberus Capital
Management, which bought a majority of Avon's North America
business early last year.
New York-based Barington owned 2.8 million shares of Avon
worth $14.5 million as of Dec. 31, according to a regulatory
filing.
Avon, which has a market value of $1.59 billion, on Thursday
reported a surprise first-quarter loss partly due to higher bad
debt expense, mainly in Brazil.
