June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief
Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Activist investor Barington Capital has been pressuring the
cosmetics company to search for a new chief executive, saying
Avon's shares have suffered under McCoy.
Avon's stock has sunk about 84 percent since McCoy took
charge as CEO in April 2012 and, in one of her first moves,
rejected a $10.7 billion takeover bid from Coty Inc. (reut.rs/2rxaCIi)
McCoy is near a decision to retire, and the terms of her
departure are still being worked out but no final decision has
been made, the report said. (on.wsj.com/2rwP6DT)
The company, which pioneered door-to-door selling, has been
struggling with changing consumer tastes, raising concerns that
its more than 130-year-old sale model is outdated and unable to
attract shoppers who want instant gratification.
In a bid to turn around the business in 2015, Avon sold more
than 80 percent of its North American business to New York-based
hedge fund Cerberus Capital Management. (reut.rs/2rwGrRP)
Early last year, the company announced a three-year
turnaround plan to cut $350 million in costs, invest in
technology and tap social media.
However, Avon has reported a loss in five of the last eight
quarters.
The company was not immediately available for comment.
Avon's shares closed up 4.6 percent at $3.66 on Wednesday.
