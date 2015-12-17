(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Cerberus is close to
buying 80 pct of Avon's North American business, not all of it)
Dec 17 Private equity firm Cerberus Capital
Management LP is close to an agreement to buy 80
percent of Avon Products Inc's North American business
for $170 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
New York-based Cerberus will also invest $435 million for a
nearly 17 percent stake in the parent company, the paper
reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1MinViF)
A deal could be announced as soon as Thursday, though it
could fall apart at the last minute, the report said, citing the
people.
As part of the deal, Cerberus will designate a new chairman
and also take three seats on Avon's board along with naming two
new independent directors, the Journal said.
The potential deal comes at a time when investors led by
Barington Capital have proposed a restructuring of Avon, saying
the cosmetics maker is "significantly undervalued" and warning
against the sale of its North American arm to Cerberus Capital
Management.
Earlier this month, the Barington-led group, which
collectively owns more than 3 percent of the company, laid out
its plans in an open letter sent to Avon Chairman Douglas
Conant.
Representatives of Avon, Barington and Cerberus were not
immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business
hours.
Avon, which was valued at nearly $1.8 billion as of
Wednesday's close, has been struggling to reverse a decline in
sales for nearly four years, as it loses representatives - the
so-called "Avon Ladies" - in the United States and grapples with
weak demand in Brazil.
Earlier this year, Avon was the target of a bogus takeover
bid made by a firm calling itself PTG Capital Partners.
The firm, incorporated in a remote archipelago in the Indian
Ocean, offered on May 14 to buy Avon for $18.75 per share,
nearly three times the company's value at that time.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has since
charged a Bulgarian man with being the architect behind the
hoax.
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)