* Cerberus to take 16.6 pct stake in Avon
* To buy 80.1 pct of company's N.America business
* Avon to suspend dividend to invest in business
* Barington Capital says "astonished" CEO staying on
* Avon shares up 3.7 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Dec 17 Avon Products Inc said Cerberus
Capital Management LP would take a 16.6 percent stake
in the company and buy 80.1 percent of its North American
business, in a $605 million deal that throws a lifeline to the
struggling cosmetics maker.
Cerberus will invest $435 million for its stake in Avon,
valuing the pioneer direct-selling company at about $2.6 billion
- a far cry from the $10.7 billion takeover offer from Coty Inc
that Avon rejected in 2012.
The New York-based hedge fund will pay $170 million to take
control of the North American business, which accounted for
about 14 percent of Avon's total revenue in the latest quarter.
The deal comes after investors led by Barington Capital
proposed a restructuring of Avon, while warning against the
rumored sale of its North American arm to Cerberus.
Barington had also campaigned for the removal of Avon Chief
Executive Sheri McCoy.
She will stay on, while six directors including Chairman
Douglas Conant will step down once the deal closes.
"While we are pleased that six existing board members have
agreed to step down, we are astonished that Sheri McCoy remains
as CEO," Barington Chief Executive James Mitarotonda said in an
email. "We intend to explore all available options."
Avon's board had sold at "fire sale prices," he said.
The Barington-led group, which includes NuOrion Partners AG,
owns more than 3 percent of Avon.
Avon shares were up 3.7 percent at midday, after rising as
much as 16.8 percent.
BIG PAY, SLIDING SALES
McCoy, one of the highest paid executives in the cosmetics
industry, has been a lightning rod for criticism. Since she took
on the top job at Avon in 2012, Avon's shares have dropped more
than 80 percent, tracking a similar fall in sales.
The company - known for the catchphrase "Ding-dong; Avon
calling" - said it would suspend its quarterly dividend to
reinvest in its business.
Avon, which started selling perfumes door-to-door in 1886,
has been hit particularly hard by a decline in sales in Latin
America, its biggest market.
Sales in North America have also fallen for more than three
years as the company's dwindling number of "Avon Ladies" face
intense competition from online and big-box retailers as well as
niche cosmetics makers offering more exclusive brands.
The North American business will be separated into a
privately held company that will assume about $230 million of
long-term debt from Avon, partly offset by a $100 million cash
contribution from the cosmetics maker.
Avon will hold 19.9 percent of the new company.
Up to Wednesday's close of $4.09, Avon's stock had risen
nearly 10 pct since Dec. 2, the day before Barington Capital
sent a letter to Avon urging the company to restructure.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that Cerberus was
close to striking a deal with Avon. (on.wsj.com/1MinViF)
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Aurindom Mukherjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Ted Kerr)