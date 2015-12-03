Dec 3 Avon Products Inc, a direct seller of cosmetics, is in advanced talks to sell its North American business to private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

As part of the deal, Cerberus would also make a minority investment in Avon to strengthen the company's balance sheet, the paper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1NsXqMw) (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)