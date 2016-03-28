* Barington to approve independent director
* Avon, Cerberus to select nominee
* No standstill agreement
* Avon shares up as much as 9.1 pct
March 28 Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc
has agreed to give Barington Capital Group LP the right
to approve the appointment of an independent director, in a bid
to avoid a proxy fight with the activist investor.
The nominee would have to be jointly selected by Avon and
its top investor, Cerberus Capital Management, to whom Avon sold
a majority of its North America business earlier this month.
"We are pleased to have reached this settlement agreement
with Barington, which allows us to avoid a potential proxy
contest," said Chan Galbato, Avon's non-executive chairman.
The Barington Capital-led group has also agreed to withdraw
its nominations for the Avon board elections to be held during
the annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 26.
Under the deal, Barington would vote in favor of all Avon
nominees at the meeting. However, in the absence of a standstill
agreement, Barington is not prohibited from agitating against
the company in other matters.
The group, which owns more than 3 percent of Avon, had
proposed a restructuring of the company in December, calling the
appointment of Sheri McCoy as CEO a "mistake".
Avon has been struggling to reverse a steady decline in
sales as the 130-year old pioneer of direct-selling loses favor
to bigger players such as Estee Lauder Cos Inc and other
more exclusive brands, triggering discontent among its
investors.
Avon said earlier this month it would cut 2,500 jobs and
shift its headquarters to the UK, to which Barington said there
was "still much more that needed to be done to improve the
business".
Avon replaced half of its board when it agreed to sell a 19
percent stake to Cerberus Capital in December, adding three
Cerberus executives to its board, including Galbato as
non-executive chairman.
Shares of Avon, which named former FedEx Corp
executive Cathy Ross to its board on Monday, rose as much as 9.1
percent to $4.67.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta and Anupama Dwivedi)