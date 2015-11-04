Nov 4 Avon Products Inc, a direct seller of cosmetics, said it would look at dividend payments with a "more critical lens" in 2016 as it expects the dollar to have a bigger impact on results.

Avon also reported a bigger-than-expected loss for the third quarter, due to the strong dollar.

The company's shares tumbled 14 percent to $3.70 in morning trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)