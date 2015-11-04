(Adds details, background, shares)

Nov 4 Avon Products Inc, a direct seller of cosmetics, said it would look at dividend payments with a "more critical lens" in 2016, as it expects a bigger impact from the strong dollar.

Shares of the company, which reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter loss, tumbled as much as 17.6 percent to a low of $3.55 on Wednesday.

Avon has been paying a quarterly dividend of 6 cents per share for over three years, after slashing it by 74 percent in 2012.

The company has been struggling to reverse a decline in sales for nearly 4 years, as it loses representatives - the so-called "Avon Ladies" - in the United States and grapples with weak demand in Brazil.

Avon said recruitment of representatives who sell its products directly to customers fell 1 percent in the three months ended Sept. 30.

The Wall Street Journal had reported that Avon is exploring selling a stake to private equity firms as well as selling off its North America business.

Third-quarter revenue fell 22 percent to $1.67 billion. Excluding the impact of the dollar, sales declined 2 percent.

The net loss attributable to the company was $697 million, or $1.58 per share. The company had reported a profit of $91.4 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Avon's shares were trading at $3.71 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Up to Tuesday's close, the company's stock had fallen 54 percent this year.

