* 4th-qtr revenue falls 20.2 pct
* Latam sales down 26 pct
* Strong dollar hits EMEA sales
* Shares fall as much as 19 pct
(Adds details from conference call, analyst comment; updates
shares)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 11 Avon Products Inc reported a
bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales as it failed to
revive demand for its cosmetics in Latin America, casting doubts
over the company's ability to turn around without changing its
business model.
The company's shares fell as much as 19 percent in late
morning trading on Thursday.
Avon is selling most of its North America business to
Cerberus Capital, its biggest investor, after four years of
falling sales heighten concerns that its 130-year-old
direct-selling model is outdated in a modern consumer
environment.
Sales in Latin America, which accounts for nearly half of
Avon's total revenue, fell 26 percent in the fourth quarter.
Sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, its
second biggest market, declined 13 percent as a strong dollar
more than offset a rise of 6 percent in constant currency.
Avon has announced plans to cut $350 million in costs over
the next three years, invest in technology and tap social media
to revive sales as its direct-selling model, under which
products are available on order rather than on shelves, fails to
attract shoppers seeking instant gratification.
Thursday's numbers show that the business model isn't
conducive to growth and "the management does not understand that
it needs to change," research firm Conlumino's CEO Neil Saunders
said.
"This is going to be a year of no real progress."
Avon's sales in China, where it was hit by a bribery scandal
in 2014, plunged 41 percent.
China imposed restrictions on the direct-selling model,
forcing Avon to open outlets to retail its products instead of
selling door-to-door through representatives.
The company expects to find strategic partners in the
country by the end of 2016, Chief Executive Sheri McCoy said on
a conference call.
China, a hot-selling market for beauty products, contributes
about 1 percent to Avon's total revenue.
LOSS WIDENS
Avon's revenue fell 20.2 percent to $1.61 billion in the
quarter ended Dec. 31. Analysts on average had expected a drop
of 9.4 percent to $1.82 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The net loss attributable to Avon widened to $333.4 million,
or 76 cents per share, from $330.7 million, or 75 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Loss from continuing operations was $14.8 million, or 4
cents per share.
Avon shares were down 17.5 percent at $2.68. Up to
Wednesday's close, the stock had lost nearly two-thirds of its
value in the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)