May 5 Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc reported a 16 percent decline in quarterly sales as it struggled to boost demand in Brazil and China.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $165.9 million, or 38 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $147.3 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $1.31 billion from $1.55 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)