* Net loss $0.38/share vs $0.33/share year earlier
* Total revenue down 16 pct, Brazil down 33 pct
May 5 Avon Products Inc reported a
surprise quarterly loss as it found fewer takers for its beauty
products amid intense competition and economic slowdown in its
key markets.
The company, which reported the 18th quarterly fall in
revenue on Thursday, sold some businesses, cut costs and
outsourced some of its technical operations in its latest
turnaround plan announced in January.
Avon sold 80 percent of its North American business to
Cerberus Capital for $170 million in December. The private
investment firm also bought a 16.6 percent stake in Avon,
helping the company in its transformation.
Analysts were still doubtful about Avon's ability to turn
around given its costly business model of direct-selling.
"Before competing for final consumers, Avon has to compete
for sales representatives by incurring high advertising expenses
for attracting talent and ... incurring costs related to
training...," research firm Trefis said in a pre-earnings note.
Avon, which has a network of about 6 million representatives
actively selling its products door-to-door, said the number fell
1 percent in the latest quarter.
"Direct selling is a good place to be, and we still feel
very strongly about it," Chief Executive Sheri McCoy said on a
conference call with analysts.
First-quarter sales in the beauty business fell 17.5 percent
to $951.4 million, hurt by the company's exposure to troubled
markets such as South America and a strong dollar.
Sales in Brazil dropped 33 percent as newer taxes on
cosmetics made Avon's products more expensive.
Avon's total revenue fell 16 percent to $1.31 billion. On a
constant dollar basis, revenue rose 2 percent.
The average value of the dollar rose 2.6 percent in
January-March this year compared with a year earlier.
Net loss attributable to the company widened to $165.9
million, or 38 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31
from $147.3 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Avon reported a loss of 7 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 2 cents per
share and revenue of $1.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's shares fell as much as 8 percent before
reversing course to trade up 4.5 percent on Thursday. Up to
Wednesday, the stock had risen 77 percent since the company
announced its turnaround plan.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel and Don Sebastian)