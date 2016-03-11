NEW YORK, March 10 The alleged architect of hoaxes that drove up the share prices of Avon Products Inc and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc has been arrested in Bulgaria and charged with eight U.S. criminal counts, federal prosecutors said on Thursday.

Nedko Nedev, 38, a dual U.S.-Bulgarian citizen, was accused of having engineered bogus takeover bids for Avon and Rocky Mountain, and conducted insider trading ahead of a buyout offer for U.S. insurer Tower Group International Ltd.

U.S. prosecutors said they plan to seek Nedev's extradition to the United States to face six counts of fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft. Nedev could face up to 20 years in prison on each fraud count.

"If you manipulate the U.S. securities markets with disinformation and deception, whether from New York or from Bulgaria, as Nedev is alleged to have done, you will be held to account," U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan said.

A lawyer for Nedev could not immediately be identified. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced civil charges against Nedev last June.

Nedev was accused of filing bogus tender offers through the SEC's public Edgar database and issuing fake press releases, and then trading on positions he took.

The Avon bid gained the most attention, when a firm calling itself PTG Capital Partners offered last May 14 to buy the cosmetics company for $18.75 per share, a 181 premium over its last closing price. Avon shares quickly soared 20 percent.

PTG's offer at first looked plausible because Avon had been the subject of takeover speculation, including by similarly named private equity firm TPG Capital.

But suspicions grew after PTG proved unreachable, and readers noticed that disclosures by the supposed London-based firm contained errors and mimicked language that TPG once used.

Prosecutors said Nedev also engineered a bogus tender offer for Rocky Mountain in December 2012 by the purported London-based PST Capital Group Ltd, causing shares of the confectionery company to rise 4.6 percent.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said Nedev took steps to encourage Euroins Insurance Group, a unit of EuroHold Bulgaria AD , to make a buyout offer in May 2014 for Tower, after Nedev had bought some Tower securities.

That offer caused shares of Tower to rise by about one-third, authorities have said. Bermuda-based ACP Re Ltd later bought Tower. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)