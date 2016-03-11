By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, March 10
NEW YORK, March 10 The alleged architect of
hoaxes that drove up the share prices of Avon Products Inc
and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc has
been arrested in Bulgaria and charged with eight U.S. criminal
counts, federal prosecutors said on Thursday.
Nedko Nedev, 38, a dual U.S.-Bulgarian citizen, was accused
of having engineered bogus takeover bids for Avon and Rocky
Mountain, and conducted insider trading ahead of a buyout offer
for U.S. insurer Tower Group International Ltd.
U.S. prosecutors said they plan to seek Nedev's extradition
to the United States to face six counts of fraud and two counts
of aggravated identity theft. Nedev could face up to 20 years
in prison on each fraud count.
"If you manipulate the U.S. securities markets with
disinformation and deception, whether from New York or from
Bulgaria, as Nedev is alleged to have done, you will be held to
account," U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan said.
A lawyer for Nedev could not immediately be identified. The
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced civil charges
against Nedev last June.
Nedev was accused of filing bogus tender offers through the
SEC's public Edgar database and issuing fake press releases, and
then trading on positions he took.
The Avon bid gained the most attention, when a firm calling
itself PTG Capital Partners offered last May 14 to buy the
cosmetics company for $18.75 per share, a 181 premium over its
last closing price. Avon shares quickly soared 20 percent.
PTG's offer at first looked plausible because Avon had been
the subject of takeover speculation, including by similarly
named private equity firm TPG Capital.
But suspicions grew after PTG proved unreachable, and
readers noticed that disclosures by the supposed London-based
firm contained errors and mimicked language that TPG once used.
Prosecutors said Nedev also engineered a bogus tender offer
for Rocky Mountain in December 2012 by the purported
London-based PST Capital Group Ltd, causing shares of the
confectionery company to rise 4.6 percent.
Meanwhile, prosecutors said Nedev took steps to encourage
Euroins Insurance Group, a unit of EuroHold Bulgaria AD
, to make a buyout offer in May 2014 for Tower, after
Nedev had bought some Tower securities.
That offer caused shares of Tower to rise by about
one-third, authorities have said. Bermuda-based ACP Re Ltd later
bought Tower.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Diane
Craft)