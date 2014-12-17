BRIEF-Marsh says part of UK probe into aviation insurance, reinsurance
* ~ says cooperating fully with financial conduct authority investigation into aviation insurance, reinsurance
NEW YORK Dec 17 Avon Products Inc and its China unit will be the subject of a criminal court hearing later on Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
The company disclosed earlier this year it had agreed to pay $135 million to resolve a multi-year foreign bribery investigation by criminal and civil U.S. authorities, and would enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department. (Reporting by Nate Raymond and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Inflation starting to hammer consumer spending - ONS (Adds reaction)