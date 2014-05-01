May 1 Avon Products Inc on Thursday reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by a drop in sales in every region and the departure of more of sales representatives.

The direct seller of beauty products reported a net loss of $168.4 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $13.7 million, or 3 cents per share. Adjusted net income from operations came to 12 cents a share.

Revenue fell 11.1 percent to $2.18 billion, while analysts were expecting $2.205 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York)