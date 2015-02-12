InterContinental Hotels says Q1 rooms revenue growth up, CEO to retire
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
Feb 12 Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc reported a 12 percent drop in quarterly sales as it struggles with weak demand in Brazil, its biggest market, and a stronger dollar.
Net loss attributable to Avon widened to $330.7 million, or 75 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $69.1 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 12.2 percent to $2.34 billion, mainly due to a 7 percent decline in revenue in Brazil. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
CAIRO, May 5 Islamic State's leader in Egypt has warned Muslims to stay away from Christian gatherings as well as government, military and police facilities, suggesting that the militant group will keep up attacks on what he referred to as "legitmate targets".