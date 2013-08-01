BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
Aug 1 Avon Products Inc on Thursday said second-quarter sales rose 2 percent, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, as it benefited from big gains in Latin America, its largest market.
The beauty products company reported net income of $31.9 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with $61.6 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 2 percent to $2.51 billion, including the currency impact. Avon said the number of items it sold and the size of its sales force were unchanged in the quarter.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict