Aug 1 Avon Products Inc reported
higher-than-expected earnings on Thursday, helped by a jump in
business in its biggest market, Latin America, but said its
attempt to settle a bribery investigation was rebuffed.
Shares of the beauty products company rose 6 percent to
$24.24 in early trading.
In a regulatory filing, Avon said the U.S. Department of
Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission had rejected
a $12 million offer it made in June to settle a probe into
whether employees had engaged in bribery overseas to develop new
markets. The government's investigation began in 2011.
Avon said it might have to pay more than that to settle the
investigation, on which it has spent hundreds of millions. The
company's own probe opened in 2008.
The company reported net income of $31.9 million, or 7 cents
per share, compared with $61.6 million, or 14 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding special items, the profit from continuing
operations was 29 cents per share, 4 cents more than Wall Street
expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 2 percent to $2.51 billion, but would have
risen 2 percent if not for unfavorable currency fluctuations.
Avon said the number of items it sold and the size of its sales
force were unchanged in the quarter.
In Latin America, where Avon gets half of its revenue, sales
rose 7 percent excluding the impact of currency. Avon also said
it had 2 percent more sales representatives in Brazil, the
latest sign the company is fixing its business there.
It has upgraded computer systems in Brazil to make it easier
for representatives, many of whom had defected to rivals like
Natura Cosmeticos SA, to fill orders.
Avon has also been offering more products specifically for
Russia, another top market, and more sales representatives have
signed on there.
But problems persisted in North America, where sales fell 12
percent, and in China, where they dropped 28 percent.