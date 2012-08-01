Aug 1 Avon Products Inc on Wednesday reported that its second quarter profit plunged 70 percent as the beauty company again sold fewer items and the number of active sales representatives fell 3 percent.

The direct-seller of cosmetics reported a net profit of $61.6 million on revenue of $2.59 billion, or 14 cents per share, in the quarter that ended June 30, compared with net income of $206.2 million, or 47 cents per share, on revenue of $2.82 billion a year earlier.