BRIEF-Galapagos announces share capital increase
* Announces on Friday a share capital increase as a result of a public offering of American Depositary Shares
Feb 13 Avon Products Inc : * CEO says "we have made significant progress" in settling fcpa bribery probe * CFO "don't expect to resume sales growth until the second half of the year" * CFO: "recovery is taking longer than we expected and it will take US sometime
to reverse the trend" * CEO: "we have ample liquidity to be able to pay" bribery probe settlement
* Netflix announces proposed 1 billion euro offering of senior notes