MOSCOW, June 14 Renault-Nissan's
Russian unit Avtovaz will not return to profit until
at least 2018, recently appointed CEO Nicolas Maure has told
business daily Vedomosti.
Maure was brought in to turn around the company in March
after its sales plunged and his predecessor came under fire from
shareholders.
"My main aim now is to return the company to profit. It will
take some time, no earlier than 2018," Maure said in an
interview with Vedomosti.
"A lot will depend on the market conditions. Shareholders
are not asking for a concrete timeline."
Russia's biggest carmaker has been hurt by the country's
deepening recession, fuelled by lower oil prices and Western
sanctions over Moscow's treatment of Ukraine.
Sales of its market-leading Lada brand fell 31 percent in
2015, sending the company to a net loss of 73.85 billion roubles
($999.3 million), almost triple its 2014 loss.
Renault spent $1 billion for an initial 25 percent stake in
Avtovaz in 2008 betting on a auto market many predicted could
eclipse Germany's within a few years. It has written down the
value of its investment by 70 percent.
Maure said he planned to increase export sales and
consolidate Avtovaz's domestic position, which he hoped would
show small growth in 2017.
"Car sales have fallen but Russia still has a significant
population - more than 140 million people," he said. "With time
the market will recover, and Avtovaz and Lada will claim a
significant share."
