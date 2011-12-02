Verizon closes Yahoo deal; Mayer steps down
June 13 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned.
MOSCOW Dec 2 AvtoVAZ, Russia's biggest carmaker, said domestic sales fell 17 percent in November.
AvtoVAZ, 25 percent owned by French group Renault, said on Friday it sold 42,028 Ladas, down from sales of 50,858 in November 2010 that included cars produced by its subsidiaries.
The year-to-date figure was up 13.4 percent at 535,215 units. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dan Lalor)
June 13 Upscale retailer Neiman Marcus Group said it had terminated any talks regarding a partial or full sale of the company, nearly three months after embarking on a plan seeking strategic alternatives.