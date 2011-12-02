MOSCOW Dec 2 AvtoVAZ, Russia's biggest carmaker, said domestic sales fell 17 percent in November.

AvtoVAZ, 25 percent owned by French group Renault, said on Friday it sold 42,028 Ladas, down from sales of 50,858 in November 2010 that included cars produced by its subsidiaries.

The year-to-date figure was up 13.4 percent at 535,215 units. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dan Lalor)